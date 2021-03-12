Crosses ††† Tease On Social Media That They’re Working In The Studio

Home News Sara Thompson March 12th, 2021 - 8:48 PM

Good news may have come for fans of Crosses †††, as the band has posted a Tweet with a photo of the duo in the studio and the simple caption “3.10.2021.” The post seems to indicate that the band is back to work, possibly indicating forthcoming releases, which is big news for followers of the synth rock outfit, who have not released a full album since 2014.

The band released their first track in six years last year, with their December cover of Cause & Effect’s single “The Beginning Of The End.” The original version was from 1992. Before the cover, Crosses †††‘s last release was their self-titled album in 2014, which included songs such as “Prurien†,” “†he epilogue” and “Telepathy.” The album was the band’s first release, and they went on to tour the album and perform at the following Coachella festival.

Crosses ††† is comprised of two notable members: lead singer Chino Moreno of the Deftones and guitarist Shaun Lopez of the band Far.

The Deftones were at work this year with their release of Ohms, their latest album, the title of which which was creatively announced with a social media post that cryptically lead people to a billboard in Los Angeles displaying the album artwork.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat