Mello Music Announces Compilation Album Bushido Featuring Open Mike Eagle, Alchemist, Kool Keith, Murs, Homeboy Sandman and More for April 2021 Release and Shares New Oddisee Song “No Trouble”

Mello Music Group is set to release a label compilation album called Bushido on April 2, 2021. Featured artists include The Alchemist, Apollo Brown, B-Real, Quelle Chris, Open Mike Eagle, Kool Keith, Murs, Homeboy Sandman and more. The label has shared two songs from the compilation so far, “Black Rock” by Joell Ortiz, Namir Blade & Solemn Brigham and new song “No Trouble” by Oddisee.

“No Trouble” is a song about only allowing ‘good vibes.’ Oddisee confidently goes off about being effortlessly on top of his game at all times. He raps for the hook, “Good vibes stay near, bad vibes stay clear/I don’t want no trouble, I just hustle keepin it on the low/You can try, I don’t care, I don’t hide or live in fear/I’mma get mine any way any how that I know.” The beat is smooth and jazzy, with keys and guitar jamming out a bit on the track.

The album is currently available for pre-order on streaming and vinyl. The name is explained on Mellow Music Group’s website, “In feudal Japan, the Bushido Code defined the way of the samurai. It was a blueprint to conduct warfare with honor: a system built upon the qualities of rectitude and courage, honor and loyalty. In the modern world, these historical tenets may seem antiquated, or sometimes even obsolete. But the power of tradition is resolute and unyielding. The art of the rugged drum and the razor tongued rap are timeless.

“After a decade in the music business, Mello Music Group has witnessed the dealings and promises of the record industry. Running counter-clockwise to the mainstream ethic, Mello has settled on its own code of conduct and value system. Their catalogue is a Hagakare of hip-hop — a practical and spiritual guide to the essence. While the sounds are varied, an MMG release ensures that the art comes first, the artists are religiously devoted to the upholding of standards and values. The musicians swing fast blades and fly the Mello banner with speed and strength.”

Bushido Tracklist:

1. Quelle Chris – Iron Steel Samurai (prod by The Alchemist)

2. Open Mike Eagle – Gold Gloves (prod by The Lasso)

3. Marlowe – One Of The Last (prod by L’Orange)

4. Homeboy Sandman – Yours Truly (prod by Kensaye Russell)

5. Oddisee – No Trouble (prod by Oddisee)

6. Zackey Force Funk – Gwan B OK (prod by The Lasso)

7. Skyzoo – Ya-Neishi The Vocals (prod by L’Orange)

8. Open Mike Eagle & Namir Blade – Symbol Of Hope (prod by Elaquent)

9. Oddisee – Never Lived (prod by Oddisee)

10. Homeboy Sandman – None (prod by Iman Omari)

11. Quelle Chris & James Shanan – Bane Bran (prod by Quelle Chris)

12. Joell Ortiz, Namir Blade & Solemn Brigham – Black Rock (prod by Namir Blade)

13. Dueling Experts & Joell Ortiz – Outlast (Prod by Apollo Brown)

14. RJ Payne – Black Man (prod by Apollo Brown)

15. Murs – Turnt Garveyite (prod by Georgia Anne Muldrow)

16. Cambatta – Nightmare (prod by Apollo Brown)

17. Homeboy Sandman – Rap (prod by Eric Lau)

18. Oddisee – You To Me (prod by Oddisee)

19. Kool Keith, B-Real & Joell Ortiz – Zero Fux (prod by Nottz)

20. The Perceptionists – Banners (prod by !llmind)

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat