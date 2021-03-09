Lookout Records Announces March 2021 Live Stream Concert with Ted Leo, Common Rider, Members of The Avengers and The Mr. T Experience and More

Home News Adam Benavides March 9th, 2021 - 7:15 PM

Lookout Records have announced the third installment of their popular monthly reunion live stream concert series “LOOKOUT ZOOMOUT,” featuring past singers, songwriters, and notable personalities from the iconic punk record label. The third concert will stream on Sunday, March 28 at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET, with tickets available for pre-order online now.

The record label is certainly making their third edition of the concert series count, bringing in Ted Leo, Penelope Houston from The Avengers and Dr. Frank from The Mr. T Experience for performances. The concert will also feature Mass Giorgini from Common Rider and Squirtgun, Christopher Imlay and John Denery from the Hi-Fives with Judy Denery from The Loadies, and Virgil Shaw from Brent’s TV, and other surprise guests. The March 28 concert will also be hosted by famed multi-talented artist Grant Lawrence of The Smugglers.

According to the record label’s event website, “Minimum ticket price is $10, suggested is $15, but if you feel like contributing more, please do, as all proceeds will go directly to the artists. If you cannot afford a ticket, please let us know. Expect a fun, positive, and interactive show with time for Q+A.”

Lookout Records was founded by Larry Livermore and David Hayes in 1987 and went on to be one of the cornerstones and homes for punk music and artistry over the last 30+ years. The label was originally based in Berkeley, California, before relocating to Oakland. Livermore and Hayes eventually owned one of the most recognizable logos in the independent music industry and helped form the careers of the most successful names in punk including Green Day, Operation Ivy, the Donnas, Screeching Weasel, the Mr. T Experience, and the Queers. After almost a quarter-century of original music and progressive success, Livermore and Hayes decided to ultimately close the label permanently in 2012.

Photo credit: Sania Parekh