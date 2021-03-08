The Paranoyds Play in the Hollywood Hills in New Video for “Egg Salad”

Home News Tristan Kinnett March 8th, 2021 - 10:44 PM

Los Angeles punk band The Paranoyds shared a music video for their 2019 track “Egg Salad.” It was originally released on Carnage Bargain, the group’s debut album.

Director Nicole Stunwyck is best-suited to describe the video, “The video presents the glitzy & glamorous world of a teenage girl who, after accidentally catching a beauty pageant on TV, dreams of her rise to stardom & subsequent downfall…It’s not a commentary on anything but an experimental depiction of my own personal fascination for young tragic starlets alà Valley of The Dolls.” Model Natalie Molina plays the girl, who not only watches the beauty pageant but also watches The Paranoyds performing the song in the Hollywood Hills.

The guitar playing really takes the lead on “Egg Salad.” It shifts between riffs and bouncy chords reminiscent of the ‘riot grrrl’ style, plus a bit of garage rock similar to that of acts like The Dead Weather. The whole band brings a lot of energy, including frontwoman Staz Lindes’ catchy vocals. Lindes stated via press release that the track is “an homage to a spoiled brat from the Valley. She keeps sneaking cash outta mom’s purse, doesn’t have any ambition or goals in life, just wants to party, and keeps getting away with minor crimes. Sometimes she even makes it to Hollywood!!!”

“We were so excited when Nicole reached out,” Lindes continued. “It’s honestly been a fantasy of mine to have a penpal creative project with someone across the world! Plus, her aesthetic and previous work are all amazing. We are so stoked to be able to indulge in technology for this reason- creating projects that would otherwise be impossible. Ambar [Navarro, LA director] and Max [Flick, editor] are our HEROES. They nail every project, and we barely have to have a conversation beforehand. I guess they believe in us like we believe in them, and that really makes my heart swell! We have the same taste in everything, and I feel like we’re all sharing the same goggles when we do projects together. We are so grateful that they hopped on board this project and believed in Nicole’s work too.”