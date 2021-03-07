The Wedding Present Re-Record Their Classics In New Acoustic Album Locked Down & Stripped Back

Home News Caroline Fisher March 7th, 2021 - 6:25 PM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, british indie-rock band The Wedding Present, have released their new album Locked Down & Stripped Back on February 26 via Scopitones. The album features new renditions of some of the group’s classic songs including “Blonde,” “Granadaland” and “My Favourite Dress,” as well as a few new tracks.

Frontman David Gedge reveals how the album came about, explaining that following the inevitable cancellation of his annual festival in Brighton due to COVID-19, “[He] decided to replace it with an ‘online’ version, presented live from [his] own living room and featuring home-recorded videos from many of the artists that had appeared at the festival over the years. For The Wedding Present’s contribution, [they] picked twelve tracks to re-work in a ‘semi-acoustic’ style, and it was fascinating to see how stripped-back arrangements brought out different aspects of the songs. The Seamonsters track ‘Blonde’ was a prime example of this, with a ‘just-two-guitars’ approach resulting in a naïve and moving interpretation.”

Listen to “My Favourite Dress” from Locked Down & Stripped Back here:

The poppy track, originally released in 1987 on the album George Best, takes on a more laid-back sound than its predecessor in this recent remake. The simplistic version of the fan-favorite slows everything down, and listeners get to hear a mellow and matured side of Gedge’s vocals.

Listen to “Granadaland” from Locked Down & Stripped Back here:

This angsty song from the band’s 1989 album Bizarro gets a softer, sweeter makeover in the new album. The instrumental is taken down a notch and smoothed out, which meshes well with Gedge’s seasoned voice. The new style gives the track a nostalgic tone, reminiscent of young love.

Locked Down & Stripped Back tracklist:

1. A Million Miles

2. Starry Eyed

3. You Should Always Keep In Touch With Your Friends

4. You’re Just A Habit That I’m Trying To Break

5. Sports Car

6. Blonde

7. California

8. We Should Be Together (feat. Louise Wener)

9. Granadaland

10. Crawl

11. Dear Caught In The Headlights

12. My Favourite Dress