Murphy’s Law To Host St. Patrick’s Day Livestream

New York City hardcore band, Murphy’s Law will host their annual St. Patrick’s Day hometown show with a twist this year due to the pandemic. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the group has opted to go virtual for their “annual St Patty’s Day bash,” and the show will be livestreamed for the world to see. Murphy’s Law will be performing out of the NYC club Bowery Electric on March 17, beginning at 4 PM PST. Tickets are available now via Rolling Live Studios.

The performance will also serve as a “special birthday memorial” for the late Steve Poss, a pillar in the New York hardcore scene known for his time with the bands Cavity Creeps and Sheer Terror. Poss passed away from cancer in November, 2020 at the age of 53.

The group, formed in the 80’s is known for being one of the few acts that outlasted the “golden age” of the NYC hardcore scene. Notorious for their lyrical themes of partying and rowdy live shows, fans can expect a wild and energetic St. Patty’s Day performance.

Murphy’s Law has performed alongside other major acts in the past, such as Danzig, New York Dolls, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, The Epitones and more. In 2018, the band toured the U.S. with hardcore punk group Sick of it All. The band was a part of a tribute show for the late punk icon Dave Franklin that also featured The Bouncing Souls, H2O, Maximum Penalty and more.

The band gained notoriety quickly after the release of their 1983 debut album, Bong Blast, where they began infusing their melodic hardcore sound with elements of ska, blues and reggae.

Although the band has seen frequent lineup changes over the course of their 30+ year career, frontman Jimmy Gestapo has remained and is often considered to be one of the most influential people in the New York hardcore scene. Murphy’s law has consisted in the past of former members of groups like Agnostic Front, Cro-Mags, Danzig and Warzone.