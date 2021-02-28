Son Lux Announces New Album Tomorrows III For April 2021 Release, Shares New Single “A Different Kind of Love”

Home News Caroline Fisher February 28th, 2021 - 7:12 PM

New York experimental group Son Lux has just announced their new album Tomorrows III. The album is set to be released April 16, via City Slang and is available now for preorder. Tomorrows III is the last of a three-volume, long form album that’s been released over the course of a year. The announcement of the last volume comes alongside the release of a track from the new LP, titled “A Different Kind of Love.”

Tomorrows as a whole, hones in on the “volatile principles” of “imbalance, disruption, collision and redefinition.” Band member Ryan Lott explains how “the sound of Son Lux is discovered through a very intentional and deliberate process of experimentation where the end result is often entirely unknown. (…) Emotionally, relationally, and musically.” Lott goes on to describe how the band is “constantly exploring and trying out different options. [They] can’t anticipate what the music will become.”

Listen to “A Different Kind of Love,” here:

Exploratory instrumentation is led by a powerful vocal in “A Different Kind of Love.” As the moody track progresses, increasingly dramatic music comes in waves, taking listeners on a journey through the different layers of lyrics and sounds. Raw and emotional, the band’s unique and evocative atmosphere shines through in the dynamic and bold piece about needing “a kinder love.”

The long-form album’s music has been in the works for the past three years, and the lyrical content for Tomorrows III was written over the past three months. The act draws inspiration from a multitude of genres including soul, hip-hop and experimental improvisation, working to “[distill] these varied influences.” A deluxe vinyl and CD edition of Tomorrows will be available July 30, 2021.

The Tomorrows trilogy follows the release of Son Lux’s 2018 fifth studio album, Brighter Wounds. NPR dubbed Son Lux “best new artist” on their program All Songs Considered in 2008, after the release of the group’s debut album At War with Walls & Mazes.

Tomorrows III Tracklist:

1.Unbind

2. A Different Kind of Love

3. Upend

4.Plans We Make (feat. Kadhja Bonet)

5. Glimmer

6. Come Recover

7. Sever (feat. Holland Andrews)

8. The Hour

9. Embrace

10. Vacancy (feat. Kiah Victoria)