mxdwn PREMIERE: Mason Lively Gives Modern Country a Twist on New Song “Happy Home”

Matt Matasci February 23rd, 2021 - 10:00 AM

Singer-songwriter Mason Lively draws his influences from a variety of sources, from Pat Green and Robert Earl Keen to more mainstream artists like John Mayer. The result is a sound that isn’t afraid to work both within and outside the mainstream country framework, making Lively an exciting new artist to watch. His new self-titled album will be released on March 19, 2021 and today we’re premiering a new single from the album, “Happy Home.”

The song opens with an acoustic riff accented by a yearning pedal-steel guitar, which sets the stage for Lively’s powerful vocal delivery. With a rich, deep voice that features a noticeable Texas twang, the song hits its stride when the drums kick in and he sings the chorus “Darlin’ I know / There’s things I should have said a long time ago / You may be standing by the door / But I know you’re already gone.” It harkens back to a time when mainstream country still had an edge of authenticity and wasn’t just pop music with fiddles.

“‘Happy Home’ is a song myself and the whole band hold very dear to our hearts,” said Lively. “I wrote the song long after we released my first record Stronger Ties. I wrote the song in like 30 minutes, and we’ve played it live for about two years now. It’s become kind of a fan favorite from the live show, regardless of it being unreleased. I think it reveals both my soul and country influence sonically. I’m so excited to get this song out to the world.”

Lively was born in Inez, TX but his music career flourised in New Braunfels, a city halfway between two of the the state’s music and culture centers, Austin and San Antonio. His debut album Stronger Ties was released in 2018 and resulted in tours with Brothers Osborne and others. Mason Lively was recorded with producer Wade Bowen and includes previous singles “Something ‘Bout a Southern Girl” and “Love Ain’t Done a Damn Thing.”

Mason Lively track list

1. Something ‘Bout A Southern Girl

2. Love Ain’t Done A Damn Thing

3. Bar Talkin’

4. Senseless

5. Angry At This Town

6. Left Behind

7. The Future

8. Lonely You Leave Me

9. Demons

10. Happy Home

11. Devil On My Trail