Har Mar Superstar Releases Upbeat New Single “Another Century”

Home News Kyle Cravens February 20th, 2021 - 8:16 PM

American singer songwriter Sean Tillman, who is best known by his stage name Har Mar Superstar, recently shared “Another Century” featuring Kam Franklin and Jackie Venson. The song comes off his upcoming album Roseville, which is due out March 5. Listen to the song on SoundCloud, here.

The new song is a triumphant and exuberant party. There are gorgeous melodic layers, powerful and punchy tone shifts, and a brass section that only knows how to knock socks off, like they did in another Har Mar Superstar single, “Hello, Mr. Sandman”. It is a song about living with the one you love and wishing it never ends. The whole tune climbs to a tempo change that skyrockets the mood of the song to an elevation change before it surrenders to the songs limited timespan.

Tillman provided insight into the songs origins via a press statement, “Earlier this year I was tweeting about my excitement at how the album, Roseville, was coming together and both Kam and Jackie started a thread saying they wanted to throw down on a track, and I had just the one. “Another Century” had started as a jam in the studio room (pre-COVID) with my bandmates Aaron Baum, Ryan Mach, and Adam Hurlburt. The song was cool, but it needed something more that I couldn’t quite put my finger. Kam and Jackie came calling like lightning rods from the heavens, and I knew they were the two for the job of making this song live up to the potential it had.

Tillman continued, “Kam refined, rewrote, and sang the first verse and add to the choruses with confidence and quickness that needed no revision or editing. Jackie had the vibe in her pocket right away, and if anything we underused her monstrous talents because I could listen to her shred over the whole thing on loop all day. The song was made whole by my new friends/members of this growing musical family, and I couldn’t be more proud to share it with the world.”

For more on all things Har Mar Superstar, read up on the artist’s recent involvement as a mail carrier during the pandemic.