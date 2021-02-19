Dvne Shares Live Performance Video for Colossal New Song “Towers”

Home News Anna Scott February 19th, 2021 - 3:10 AM

The five-piece metal group Dvne has dropped a new single, “Towers” ahead of their forthcoming release Etemen Ænka. This will be the band’s sophomore album, set to be released March 19 via Metal Blade Records. Dvne previously shared “Sì-XIV” off the album in January.

The Edinburgh, Scotland-based band released “Towers” along with a live video for the single. “Towers,” a progressive metal track, clocks in at over nine minutes long. The single is filled with cinematic guitar riffs and intricate instrumentals, partnered with their classic, dense vocals. The video, filmed by Calum McMillan, was shot in their hometown of Edinburgh at the Chamber Studio.

Watch the “Towers” live video here:

On the video, the band shared, “Live music is something that we are all dearly missing, so it is amazing to be able to share this live session with our fans and introduce them to ‘Towers’. It’s a track that captures different elements of our music than what people have heard with ‘SI-XIV’ and it is a particularly fun song to play live… It was definitely a fun loud session, and we can’t wait to do more of these until touring becomes a possibility again…” The video, complete by its epic lights show, was edited by the band’s other guitarist Daniel Barter.

This album will see Dvne exploring their talent of weaving complex lyrics and storylines into their dense metal style. Guitarist and vocalist Victor Vicart explained, “It’s an album that has a narrative musically, and we hope that will encourage the listener to explore the universe we’ve created around it.”

Etemen Ænka follows 2017’s Asheran which was a hit among fans. Etemen Ænka, produced by Graeme Young, will be out from March 19.

Etemen Ænka tracklist:

1. “Enûma Eliš”

2. “Towers”

3. “Court of the Matriarch”

4. “Weighing of the Heart”

5. “Omega Severer”

6. “Adræden”

7. “Sì-XIV”

8. “Mleccha”

9. “Asphodel”

10. “Satuya”

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat