Your Old Droog and Tha God Fahim Announce Second Collaborative Album of 2021 and Share New Song “Slam Dunk Contest” Featuring Pharaohe Monch

Home News Adam Benavides February 16th, 2021 - 9:22 PM

Famed rap duo The God Fahim and Your Old Droog have announced a new sophomore album, The YOD Fahim following their recent breakout debut LP, The Wolf on Wall St. that was released just last month. The album announcement also came with the release of the record’s brand new lead single “Slam Dunk Contest.” The YOD Fahim will be released this Friday, February 19.

The new track sees both Fahim and Droog take a more hard-nosed, raw rap style similar to Nas, packed with hard bass and drum lines throughout. The track, which was produced by Nottz, also features a standout guest verse from veteran Queens rapper Pharoahe Monch, who just released the debut album of his own rap-rock group, th1rt3en. Even with the harder sound, the pair’s groove still harkens back to the 90s-era New York rap that they’re contemporaries of, and will no doubt be an exciting entry for their fans.

<a href="https://yourolddroog.bandcamp.com/album/tha-yod-fahim">Tha YOD Fahim by Your Old Droog, Tha God Fahim</a>

The Wolf on Wall St. made a ton of splash when it arrived earlier this year, and appeared on many round-up lists from across the industry. That album was produced by Fahim himself and also featured appearances from famed rapper Mach-Hommy on two tracks.

The rap duo’s new full-length follow-up album marks an impressive next step in their short but storied career in the rap music industry. The record includes appearances from other famed New York artists like Monch and Left Lane Didon, along with a remix from Šarūnas Marčiulionis. The YOD Fahim also boasts 14 tracks–twice as much as the seven entries on The Wolf on Wall St.

The YOD Fahim Tracklist

1. Icee Shop/Entrées

2. Stretch

3. Charles Barkley

4. Mailman

5. Slam Dunk Contest ft. Pharaohe Monch

6. Brrt Simpson ft. Left Lane Didon

7. Reign Man

8. WNBA

9. The Dunking Dutchman

10. A Long Time Coming

11. Disney World

12. Lost Smile

13. Questions

14. 90 From The Line Remix (Šarūnas Marčiulionis)