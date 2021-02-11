mxdwn PREMIERE: Paper Idol Gives Us Alt-Pop Bliss on New Song “Tightrope”

Home News Matt Matasci February 11th, 2021 - 6:00 AM

Paper Idol is songwriter Matan KG’s LA-based alternative-pop project, blending dance music with pop music along with an alternative twist, earning him five #1 Hype singles. He’s got a new EP called Mania Days coming out on May 22 via Cloudkid, and today we’re excited to premiere the latest single from Paper Idol, “Tightrope.”

“Tightrope” opens with an anthemic chorus that carries a thematic element throughout the song. After the big indie-pop-style chorus, the song breaks into a indie-tronic beat and a vocal delivery that is more influenced by hip hop than rock. Paper Idol does a great job of toeing that fine line between alternative edge and mainstream sensibilities,

“‘Tightrope’ is about the things we crave the most, and how they can bring as much pain as pleasure,” said Matan KG. “The lyric ‘her loving never lets me down’ has a double meaning – relationships can take you to new heights, but also throw you completely off balance. I joke that my music is too electronic for indie kids but also too indie for electronic kids. I like to combine indie-pop and EDM into something surreal and unique. My music makes you want to dance, but has a deeper message about loneliness and confusion if you read the lyrics.

Mania Days EP tracklist

1. “Seen This All Before”

2. “Clouds”

3. “Tightrope”

4. “Daydream”

5. “Castles”

6. “James Bond”