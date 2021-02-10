mxdwn PREMIERE: Corvair Steps Out in New Video for “Unsubtle Lake”

Home News Matt Matasci February 10th, 2021 - 7:00 AM

With just over a week until the November 19 release of Corvair’s self-titled debut, the band has released three singles from the record. “Sailor Down” was an uptempo power-pop track; “Sunday Runner” is more subdued with a mid-tempo beat and shimmering guitars; “Green (Mean Time)” features an ultra melodic chorus and simple flanger-effected palm muted guitar riffs in the verses. Today, we’re excited to premiere the fourth single from Corvair and its quirky video, “Unsubtle Lake.”

Corvair features multi-istrumentalists Brian Naubert (guitars, bass, keyboards, percussion) and Heather Larimer (keyboards, percussion), alongside drummer Eric Eagle. Naubert and Larimer take turns singing lead on many of the album’s songs, but on “Unsubtle Lake” Larimer takes the lead with Naubert adding soaring harmonization in the chorus. The song starts out with a ton of low-end, allowing the drums, bass and percussion to lead the song but by its soaring, almost shoegaze-y conclusion the guitars and synths fill out the mix well.

The video is pretty visually stimulating, featuring the feet of Larimer and Naubert crushing various objects. It starts with a meticulously frosted cake in the opening scene, moves to a bottle of mustard being squirted out into the crass, and offers scenes of the two walking straight into a creek and climbing over the rocky embankement. According to the band, Naubert’s shoes were ruined in the process of filming the video while Larimer’s survived, “but will forever bear the scars of blue frosting.”

“The song is a retelling of a first encounter,” Larimer said. “It’s so strange that you usually don’t have the luxury of knowing that you’re experiencing a moment that is going to totally change your life. This song was us playing out the fantasy of total omniscience, being able to go back to a crucial scene and watch it unfold again, knowing the butterfly effect that was starting right then and there.”

Corvair track list

1. “Oceansided”

2. “Paladin”

3. “Sailor Down”

4. “Daily Double”

5. “Sunday Runner”

6. “Green (Mean Time)”

7. “Focus Puller”

8. “Tied Island”

9. “Unsubtle Lake”

10. “Three Stars”