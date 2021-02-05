Fucked Up Continues Zodiac Series with New Year of the Horse Concept EP Dedicated to Riley Gail of Power Trip and Wade Allison of Iron Age

Home News Anna Scott February 5th, 2021 - 1:49 PM

The hardcore punk group Fucked Up have shared the latest addition to their zodiac series, with Year of the Horse for 2021. Prior to this year, the most recent zodiac series EP was 2017’s Year of the Snake. The series has been running since 2006 and has seen nine installments, including that of this year.

The Toronto-based group dedicated this edition to two thrash metal musicians who sadly passed away last year, Iron Age’s Wade Allison and Power Trip’s Riley Gale. The two musicians, both of Texas, died in late 2020 within a few weeks of each other.

Listen to “Year of the Horse – Act 1” here:

<a href="https://fuckedup.bandcamp.com/album/year-of-the-horse">Year of the Horse by Fucked Up</a>

On the EP, the band wrote that it’s concept EP that is “a really long song that tells a really old story,” about an escaped horse named Perceval, an old wizard, deputies, sheriffs and spirits. The EP comes in four acts that are different scenes from this story. This year’s story features clever instrumentals and an orchestral section along with Fucked Up’s heavy riffing and slow-building ambiance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fucked Up (@fuckedup)

Aside from this series, the band’s most recent LP was 2018’s Dose Your Dreams. The record was a hit among the metal group-s fan for their continual clever experimentation and captivating stories.

Year of the Horse can be purchased on Bandcamp.

Year of the Horse track list:

“Year of the Horse – Act One” “Year of the Horse – Act Two” “Year of the Horse – Act Three” “Year of the Horse – Act Four”

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat