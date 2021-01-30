Mountain Goats’ Songs For Pierre Chuvin To Be Available On Vinyl Via Merge In March 2021

Home News Kyle Cravens January 30th, 2021 - 10:17 PM

American rock band The Mountain Goats recently announced their intention to release Songs For Pierre Chuvin on LP, CD and pink swirl Peak Vinyl on March 26. The album was surprise-released last year in April dropping only in a cassette format. Pre-order today here.

The albums allure was met almost immediately with the selling of all the 4000 cassettes available. They were gone within minutes. With so many fans still clamoring for their copy on top of a desire for other listening formats, the band seeks to quench those demands in full.

John Darnielle of the Mountain Goats had this to say about Songs for Pierre Chuvin upon its release last year in a press statement, “I dedicate this tape to everybody who’s waited a long time for the wheels to sound their joyous grind: may they grind us into a safe future where we gather once again in rooms to sing songs about pagan priests & hidden shelters, and where we see each other face to face. Hail the Panasonic! Hail the inscrutable engines of chance! Hail Cybele!”

The album is the band first all boombox record since 2002’s All Hail West Texas. All-boombox being simply a phrase to describe an exclusively cassette release meant for wild 80’s summer beach parties, or any place a boombox is an absolute necessity.

