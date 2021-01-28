Tashaki Miyaki Announces New Album Castaway for April 2021 Release and Shares New Video for “Gone”

Home News Adam Benavides January 28th, 2021 - 9:46 AM

Los Angeles-based alt-rock trio Tashaki Miyaki has released a brand new song and video called “Gone.” The track serves as the lead single off the group’s upcoming sophomore full-length studio LP Castaway, which will be released on Friday, April 23 via the Metropolis Records label.

The video stars Tashaki bassist Sandi Denton who is seen performing ballet dancing in an empty exterior building corridor and walking down an empty street. The song’s harmonic, peaceful and graceful spirit unfolds as the woman walks through various city and parks settings, interspersed with close-ups of her face. The track continues to build up with the woman’s dancing before culminating in a long exit shot of the woman walking away up an ascending staircase. It makes for quite an artistic expression for the clip, which was shot in 16mm and directed by Tashaki Miyaki singer/drummer Paige Stark.

Discussing the new track and video, Stark says it’s focused on the intense emotions that come with pain and loss. “This song is about loss and is very direct. People come and go in our lives and that grieving process can be painful. Often the people are quite literally gone,” explains Stark. “For the video I knew I wanted to incorporate dance and see Sandi moving in and and out of spaces. I wanted the dance to convey a release of emotion…like the emotion leaving the body, which can often come in waves. And then at the end it’s a burst and she’s running. We worked with Sarah Marquelle Kruger on choreography but Sandi improvised the ending based on some things we had talked about and a last minute suggestion from Arlene. It was magic.”

Castaway was produced by Stark, who is fresh off of other successful producing credits with bands like Cherry Glazerr and L.A. Witch. The album, currently available for pre-order, also features a number of iconic guests including legendary Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench. Tashaki Miyaki originally formed in 2011, immediately gaining attention from the likes of The Guardian, NME and The New York Times, who praised their catchy, dream-pop sound. After an eponymous EP came in 2013, the trio eventually released their debut LP The Dream in 2017 via Metropolis Records.

Castaway Track List:

1. “Castaway”

2. “Help Me”

3. “Gone”

4. “Comedown”

5. “Baby Don’t”

6. “I Feel Fine”

7. “U”

8. “Wasting Time”

9. “Alone”

10. “Forget Me”

11. “Good Times”