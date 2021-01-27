Sophia Kennedy Announces New Album Monsters for May 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Cat On My Tongue”

Home News Krista Marple January 27th, 2021 - 8:11 PM

Sophia Kennedy has announced the release of her forthcoming album Monsters with a May 7 release date. The upcoming album will be released under City Slang and features the newly shared single “Cat On My Tongue.” Kennedy released the first single off of Monsters, “Orange Tic Tac,” in late October of last year.

“This song is a movie-like bold teenage rebel story – like the world of Shangri-Las and Lovers-Rock combined with psychedelic Hip Hop – but to me, the real star of the song is the melody. It has the bright addictive Beam and it makes me feel good. It makes me feel so good, as if I’m siding down the rainbow with no clothes on, while waving to tiny little angel babies,” said Kennedy in a press release.

“Cat On My Tongue” is a psychedelic-indie crossover track with an ecstatic aura. The catchy beat perfectly intertwines with Kennedy’s vocals to create a unique sound. “Cat On My Tongue,” along with “Orange Tic Tac,” easily sets the tone for what can be excepted from the upcoming album by Kennedy. The second single release was accompanied by a music video.

Kennedy, who was born in Baltimore, Maryland, eventually moved to Germany with her family where she eventually studied film in Hamburg. Her music career began when she started creating music for theatre productions. She eventually became very involved in the creative community which led her to musician Mense Reents. Her relationship with him pushed her to start working with Reents, which led to the creation of her self-titled debut record that was released in 2017.

Monsters Track List:

1. Animals Will Come

2. Orange Tic Tac

3. I Can See You

4. Francis

5. Seventeen

6. Loop

7. I’m Looking Up

8. Chestnut Avenue

9. Do They Know

10. Cat On My Tongue

11. Brunswick

12. Up