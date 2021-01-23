Hum To Release Remasters Of Their Albums Electra 2000 And You’d Prefer An Astronaut

Home News Kyle Cravens January 23rd, 2021 - 1:47 AM

Via Brooklyn Vegan, American alternative rock band Hum continues its comeback streak with the announcement that high quality reissues are coming to classic albums, 1993’s Electra 2000 and 1995’s You’d Prefer An Astronaut.

These classic 90’s albums from the post- hardcore era were released sequentially, Electra 2000 being Hum’s second full length record. Regarded as being overlooked classics by many, they are significant for their heavy tone and relentless nature.

Tim Lash has been the lead guitarist of Hush since 1993. He shared his thoughts on the announcement writing, “Our plan involves re-mastering and cutting higher quality pressings of these two records. Our hope is to do CD’s as well if possible. We’ll post another update once we iron out all of the details on release dates, label, etc… If folks don’t mind waiting a little longer, we’ll be able to produce a higher quality pressing that we have control over, and are proud of. We’ll also have more copies of our Downward is Heavenward re-issue available in the near future as well. We hope you all are healthy and well, and 2021 turns out to be a little easier for everyone.”

Hum first burst onto the scene 1991 with their initial release Fillet Show and recently put out their first original work in over twenty-two years with last years Intlet.

Electra 2000 Track Listing:

“Iron Clad Lou” “Pinch & Roll” “Shovel” “Pewter” “Scraper” “Firehead” “Sundress” “Double Dip” “Winder”

You’d Prefer An Astronaut Track Listing: