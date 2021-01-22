mxdwn PREMIERE: Too Much Joy Returns with Timely, Humorous New Single “Blinding Light of Love”

Alternative rock band Too Much Joy is returning with their first new album in 25 years, Mistakes Were Made, to be released on March 19. The band, who made waves with their 1991 album Cereal Killers, originally set out to make an album of unrecorded songs they had previously written in the 90s but when inspiration and quarantine struck, ended up creating a slew of new music for their latest record. Today mxdwn has the pleasure to premiere Too Much Joy’s latest single “Blinding Light of Love.”

“Blinding Light of Love” is an animated track full of irate drums and gritty guitar, combining the angst of 90’s rock with the skill of more seasoned musicians. “Redemptions coming from up above, we need the blinding light of love,” the band proclaims at each refrain. In between the song’s catchy, high-energy chorus are punchy verses with lyrics that build in intensity and power. “Your disease is inside me, I saw my heart on the TV, doctor says the news is bad, I asked him how much time I had,” begins one such verse. “Flip the light off on his head, and said son, you’re already dead, the dangers deep the waters wide, we’re afraid to go outside.” Fun yet dark and topical, “Blinding Light of Love” is a powerful track that showcases the strength and maturity of Too Much Joy’s music without sacrificing the amusing smart-aleck humor for which they were known for.

“The lyrics try to capture the feeling of doom-scrolling/channel-surfing during the past year: there’s no relief from our current dystopia, and even switching from CNN to IFC doesn’t make things any better, if Blue Velvet’s on. The title, and a few of the lyrics, come from that David Lynch masterpiece,” Tim Quirk shared in a statement. “Laura Dern’s character has a vision of robins redeeming the world with a blinding light of love. Sandy, our bassist, told me he had an angry riff, and asked me for some angry words, so I sent him these, with an explanation that he shouldn’t be fooled by the title—these days, it feels as if any redeeming light we get is most likely to come from an H-bomb blast.”

Listen to “Blinding Light of Love” here.