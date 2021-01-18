Octo Octa Announces New She’s Calling EP for February 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Find Your Way Home”Maya Bouldry-Morrison also known by her stage name, Octo Octa, has just announced the release of her upcoming EP ‘She’s Calling’ which is set to drop on February 5 via T4T LUV NRG.

Home News Danielle Joyner January 18th, 2021 - 4:41 PM

Maya Bouldry-Morrison also known by her stage name, Octo Octa, has just announced the release of her upcoming EP ‘She’s Calling’ which is set to drop on February 5 via T4T LUV NRG.

The 3-track EP is led by her new song called “Find Your Way Home”, which she produced and wrote herself. She began writing and producing the project shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic began, which led to her canceling her tour.

Listen to “Find Your Way Home” below: Octo Octa has stated that half of the proceeds from her She’s Calling EP will go to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, which helps people determine their gender identity or expression without facing discrimination.

Aside from working on her EP, Bouldry-Morrison has also joined with Eris Drew recently to create a new band called, Alchemical Sisters. The band created a remix of New Orleans band, Special Interest’s song, Disco III.

Check out ‘She’s Calling’ EP cover art and tracklist below:

She’s Calling EP track list:

01 Goddess Calling

02 Find Your Way Home

03 Spell for Nature