The Soft Moon’s Luis Vasquez Releases First Album Under Own Name A Body Of Errors

Luis Vasquez, best known for his project The Soft Moon, has released his first-ever album under his own name, A Body Of Errors, via collaborative label 2 Mondi Collective. Throughout the week, Vasquez has shared self-directed music videos for three of the album’s singles, including “Poison Mouth,” “Surgery” and “This Guilt.”

A Body Of Errors explores Vasquez’s inner demons and vulnerability, angst and visceral pain. According to a press release, Vasquez “places them in the context of his own physical being, creating the deeply personal, yet relatable and compelling oddity that is A Body Of Errors, which Vasquez describes as a collection of themes to living in the human body.” He utilizes his post-punk and industrials sound to create a gritty feel, each track created to amplify the next.

Vasquez’s series of videos began with “Poison Mouth,” the track sounding as though it came from a horror film. The music video features a long stretch of dirt road, a small black figure depicted in the distance. The camera pans closer and closer to the figure throughout the length of the track, eventually getting close enough to reveal that the figure is Vasquez beating something. “Poison Mouth” features eerie synths and high pitches, creating an agitating feeling.

“Surgery” shows Vasquez walking along a desert road as he carries a length of chains. They drag along the ground, his movements marching forward as he explores urban sidewalks and desert roads. The track features beating synths and soft movement, a press statement saying the track expresses “Vasquez’s phobia wit the body itself.” As he marches on throughout the video, he finds himself in front of a lone chair, the chains dropping beside him.

“This Guilt” features industrial synths and heavy drums, the video showcasing Vasquez sitting alone in a chair in the middle of the desert. Chained and taking in deep breathes, the vibrant sky behind shows vivid colors which contrast with the desert landscape. The fast-paced and anxious instrumentals in “This Guilt” highlight senses of being lost.

2 Mondi Collective is a collaborative record label service that had been crated by Marco Rapisarda of Death Index and Jen Pearce of Low Profile NYC. With The Soft Moon, Vasquez released the album Criminal back in 2018, which featured the single “It Kills.” In 2015, The Soft Moon released the album Deeper.

A Body Of Errors track list:

1. “Interno”

2. “Poison Mouth”

3. “Under My Teeth”

4. “Decomposition (Part 1)”

5. “This Guilt”

6. “The Wasp”

7. “Surgery”

8. “In A Cage”

9. “No Longer Human”

10. “Decomposition (Part 2)”

11. “Used To Be”

12. “From The Drain”

13. “Arms & Legs”

14. “World On Fire”