mxdwn PREMIERE: Alaskan Tapes Release Intense New Single “The Sky Sings Its Chorus (For Us Alone) [Pt 1]”

Toronto based composer Brady Kendall makes gorgeous ambient music through his project Alaskan Tapes, having created spacious albums, soundtracks and film scores for over four years. Today mxdwn will be premiering Alaskan Tapes latest single “The Sky Sings Its Chorus (For Us Alone) [Pt 1]” a wordless post-rock track. This latest release also comes with the news of an upcoming LP, titled “For Us Alone,” which comes out on April 16.

“The Sky Sings Its Chorus (For Us Alone) [Pt 1]” is a tranquil and atmospheric song, full of hazy drums and cello that play against each other and rise with intensity. Alaskan Tapes’ use of light strings and gentle percussion creates a somber, layered track full of depth and emotion. As a project, Alaskan Tapes constantly experiments with sound, their upcoming album featuring string music from Jonathan Dreyfuss, the only other musician besides Kendall on the record. On “That Sky Sings Its Chorus (For Us Alone),” Kendall explores emotion through sound, as each shift in sound brings about a whole new meaning.

Kendall shared in a statement to mxdwn that the single “is my attempt at creating a track that’s contrasted with the other tracks in the context of the album. My music is often minimal, soft, and very slow so with this one, although still fairly slow, when it’s compared to my other tracks it’s very heavy and simply has a different vibe than the rest. I really think you can hear the ‘metal’ side of my writing coming out. You can also hear that in this tracks’ second part, where it’s very drone-y, and minimal but is just heard a bit differently.”