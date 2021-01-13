New Music Alert: Miss Grit Shares Angular New Song “Impostor” and Announces Impostor EP for February 2021 Release

Home News Adam Benavides January 13th, 2021 - 8:05 PM

Miss Grit, stage name for Korean-American musician Margaret Sohn, has released a brand new song called “Impostor.” The release of the new track comes with the announcement of a new EP of the same name, which will be released next month on Friday, February 5.

The electro pop/rock ballad begins with a catchy high-pitched guitar riff backed by piano melodies before Sohn comes in with her angelic, falsetto vocals. The song switches between arena rock rhythms and more subtle verses driven by pop harmonies. Perhaps the most staggering part of the track is its triumphant close, which ends with the thrashing guitars turned up a notch before closing on a trailing, peaceful final sequence. It all makes for an energetic and fun ride, and fans of the indie pop-rock scene of the 2010s will certainly be excited for more of the same when Sohn’s new EP comes out next month.

According to a press release, “Impostor is a six song collection that’s more cathartic, resolute, and fully documents the array of talents she brings as a multi-instrumentalist, singer, and producer.” Discussing the new EP, Sohn says the songs were really borne from her struggling to find her own identify. “I’ve gone my whole life feeling really uncomfortable defining myself,” Sohn explains. “I realized that a lot of the time, I’m more comfortable with other people defining me and making up their mind about who I’m supposed to be. Ultimately, the Impostor EP is about feeling self-doubt, working through it with music, and letting it all subside.”

“Impostor” is the closing track of the new EP and follows previous lead single “Dark Side of the Party,” which was released in 2020. That song received high praise from critics across the music industry with Consequence of Sound hailing it as “Addictive,” while Stereogum exclaimed it to be “A crisp and heaving track featuring some St. Vincent-esque guitar squelches and a hook that coalesces around the question: ‘Why can’t I?’”

Impostor EP Track List:

1. “Don’t Wander”

2. “Buy The Banter”

3. “Blonde”

4. “Grow Up To”

5. “Dark Side Of The Party”

6. “Impostor”