Woods Vocalist Jeremly Earl and Glenn Donaldson of Skygreen Leopards Form New Band Painted Shrines and Announce New Album Heaven and Holy for March 2021 Release

The lead vocalist of Woods Jeremly Earl and Glenn Donaldson of Skygreen Leopards have formed a new band called Painted Shrines, who will be releasing their debut album Heaven and Holy on March 5 via Woodsist Records. The duo have premiered a new single called “Gone,” which will be the record’s third track.

“Gone,” is a blend of indie folk and psychedelia, with jangly guitar chords and an upbeat keyboard composing the bulk of the instrumental alongside an up-tempo rhythm. Earl’s voice smoothly glides over the track and gives the song a pleasant feel, despite its melancholic lyrics.

Heaven and Holy was originally recorded back in 2018, shortly after Earl and Donaldson met up in Northern California. The two decided to blend Donaldson’s west coast sensibilities with Earl’s Brooklyn sound,which resulted in an exciting mix of both worlds. This album will follow Woods latest studio album release Strange to Explain, which was released last year. Elements of Painted Shrines can be found on that project’s single “Where Do You Go When You Dream?.”

“It was a pleasure to work with Glenn on these songs and step away from my normal recording rituals into something more carefree, spontaneous and raw,” Earl stated in a press release. “Nothing like throwing up a couple of mics and bashing out some songs with an old friend. Was great to let go and have Glenn man the controls. The result was something different than Woods. West coast fog in New York City streets. A collaboration born from friendship and the search for the jingle jangle.”

Heaven and Holy track list

1. Saturates the Eye

2. Panoramic

3. Gone

4. Painted Shrines

5. Not So Bad

6. Soft Wasp

7. Heaven and Holy

8. The BZC

9. Fool

10. Coast

11. Moon Will Rise

12. Pacem In Terris