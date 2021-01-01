Jason Ross Is Bringing The Atlas to Park ‘N Rave at NOS Events Center 1/22 and 1/23

Insomniac’s Park ‘N Rave series is bringing you EDM from the comfort of your car this January with big names like deadmau5, JOYRYDE, Wax Motif and more as headliners. Electronic artist Jason Ross is set to bring The Atlas to this series with two performances at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino on Friday, January 22, and Saturday, January 23. Earlier this year, Ross released his debut album 1000 Faces via Ophelia Records. He also just wrapped the first season of his weekly livestream series The Atlas on Insomniac TV and is ready to bring it to you live! Tickets include one vehicle pass for up to five people.

Ross has been riding a wave of success as a relatively new artist since his debut EP Rooms was released in 2019. His club tour garnered the EDM artist a growing fan base while selling out the clubs. He’s performed at several noteworthy festivals and venues including the Hollywood Palladium and Electric Zoo and The Alchemy Tour. His EDM music style is infused with melodic bass, trance and progressive house. His newest single “Intertwined” featuring RUNN is a slow and mysterious pop anthem with plenty of electronic bursts to keep things interesting. You’ll have two chances to catch Jason Ross’ live set and experience the magic yourself!

Location: NOS Events Center

Address: 689 S E St, San Bernardino, CA 92408

Tickets available starting at $200