Napalm Records SPV And Subsidiary Record Labels Steamhammer And Long Branch Records

Napalm Records an internationally known heavy rock and metal label joined forces with SPV records and it’s subsidiary record labels Steamhammer and Long Branch records. The Austrian company fully acquired SPV and it’s subsidiaries in November 2020 and are planning logical steps for the future with the acquirement.

SPV and the subsidiary labels were founded in 1984 by Manfred Schütz. Currently they are under the control of Frank Uhle the managing director. Napalm’s current location in Hannover, Germany as well as Uhle’s team state that they will expand their number of new distribution partners and record labels while maintaining its core practices and structure.

In a press report, Napalm’s CEO Mark Riedler explained: “The continuation and expansion of SPV GmbH as a distributor and the strengthening of the in-house labels are our major priorities. We will combine all forces and link them with the power and worldwide network of Napalm Records in order to positively shape the future together. The employees of SPV are extremely music-savvy, extremely experienced experts who are needed, now more than ever, to survive in these turbulent times on the international market.”

Bodom After Midnight, a heavy metal band recently signed with Napalm Records. Andrew W.K. also signed with Napalm and announced new music following his addition to their roster.