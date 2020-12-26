Matt Walker’s of1000 Faces Shares Eerily Animated Music Video For “The Infinity Line”

Home News Kyle Cravens December 26th, 2020 - 6:58 PM

Matt Walker distributes his time to an eclectic mélange of side projects that belong to an assorted array of monikers. If its electronic that pique Walkers interest, of1000 Faces will likely be the name attached to release in that genre.

The Infinity Line is of1000face’s newest full-length album that dropped on December 16. It was originally previewed by its title track. The infinite stretch of vast emptiness that constantly looms over all life is the subject matter for this piece, a topic without full comprehension and true quantification. This song is a cathartic, soothing look into that same unknown emptiness. There is a gentle hum backing it and a whimsiness to its passerby melodies.

The video for “The Infinity Line” is a construction of the songs body, imagining it as a hand drawn trip through space. Its flashy and subtle, hitting all the right notes for the eyes that the ears approved of originally.

“Strangely, I have no memory of the title track’s inception. What followed were many lost hours in its polyrhythmic maze, searching for the right synthesis of mallets, strings and electronics. All lending to that feeling of running in a dream state, without a beginning or end,” said Matt Walker.

Matt Walker, a Chicago based renowned drummer and producer who has worked with some of alternative music’s most iconic artists. For 25 years, he has toured and recorded with Morrissey, Smashing Pumpkins, Garbage and Filter, all the while dedicating himself to myriad side projects, independent bands and film and television work.