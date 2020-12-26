† † † (Crosses) Share First New Music In Six Years With A Cover Of Cause & Effect’s “The Beginning Of The End”

Home News Ariel King December 26th, 2020 - 4:36 PM

Photo: Marv Watson

† † † (Crosses) has shared a cover of Cause & Effect’s 1992 single “The Beginning Of The End.” The cover comes as the band’s first new music since their 2014 self titled record.

The cover begins with soft synths and vibrating echos. Drums build in the background before Chino Moreno’s flowing vocals create a lucid reverb. The sparkling track lends nostalgic synths, a heavier trap beat soon ringing through in a deep bass. Moreno’s lyrics echo throughout the track, layering over the instrumentals before falling back to allow room for the bass to thrive.

“The Beginning Of The End” had first been released in 1992, appearing on Cause & Effect’s album Another Minute. † † † (Crosses) keep the sound of the plucking synths, Moreno’s voice almost perfectly matching the originals. Their cover deviates from the original by the deeper synths, building up in a darker tone with reverberating bass lines.

In 2014, † † † (Crosses) released music videos for several of the singles that appeared on their last album, including for “B†tches Brew,” “Prurien†,” “†he epilogue” and “Telepathy.” The band also went on tour to support their album. Deftones singer Moreno formed the band alongside Shaun Lopez and Chuck Doom in 2011. Prior to the release of their self-titled debut album, they released two EPs, titled EP 1 and EP 2. Moreno revealed in October that he and Doom had been working on new material for † † † (Crosses).

Deftones released the album Ohms earlier this year, which included the single “Genesis.” The band teased their album on social media, with coordinates directing fans to a Los Angeles billboard that revealed the album title. They’re expected to form at the Download Festival in the United Kingdom and the Hellfest Open Air Festival in France next June.

