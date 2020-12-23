RIP: Mountain Founder Leslie West Dies at 75 From Cardiac Arrest

Home News Krista Marple December 23rd, 2020 - 8:06 PM

Iconic rock guitarist, vocalist and storyteller Leslie West has passed away at the age of 75 on December 23 after suffering from cardiac arrest. . Leslie West, born Leslie Weinstein, was an influential artist that will be remembered and celebrated forever.

Weinstein first jumped into the music scene when he joined The Vagrants, a long-island based rock and soul group. Shortly after, he formed Mountain, which is known for their hit “Mississippi Queen” with Felix Pappalardi.“Mississippi Queen” is a hit that lives on throughout the decades and is described as an “Imaginary Western.”

Weinstein was also inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame back in 2006. Because of his passion for guitars, Weinstein is well-known for helping popularize the Gibson Les Paul Jr. guitar with P-90 pick-ups, according to a press release.

Aside from making music, Weinstein was featured in films like Family Honor and The Money Pit and also made an appearance on the Howard Stern Show.

The New York City native was survived by his wife Jenni, his brother Larry and his nephew Max.