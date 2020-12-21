Bad Brains Announces Reissues of Back Catalog Beginning with Pay to Cum 7″

Home News Aaron Grech December 21st, 2020 - 6:06 PM

The legendary punk outfit Bad Brains will be reissuing their back catalog, beginning with their single “Pay to Cum,” which will be released as a 7″ next February. In addition to the 7″, Bad Brains, I & I Survive, Rock For Light, Quickness, The Youth Are Getting Restless, Omega Sessions and Live at The Fillmore 1982 will all be re-released throughout next year. The band will be planning on releasing more material as they continue to gain back the rights to their music.

“Pay to Cum,” was originally featured on Bad Brains iconic 1982 self-titled debut, which will be receiving its own re-release in April. The brief song is filled with numerous charged guitar chords, energetic vocals and the group’s signature punk attitude, which encapsulated D.C.’s punk movement from the 1980s.

As part of this reissue, all of the projects mentioned will be receiving a standard black vinyl release and limited edition color vinyl press. Bad Brains, Rock for Light and Quickness will be receiving CD and cassette releases as well. Each of these projects will also be distributed internationally.

In addition to being reissued, each of these releases have been remastered by Dave Gardner, chief mastering engineer at Infrasonic Los Angeles. The limited edition color vinyl will be accompanied with special “Punk Note” designs, which imitate legendary jazz label Blue Note. Their will also be a special limited edition Zine to capture the classic punk aesthetic.

The band’s first vocalist Sid McCray passed away earlier this year. While McCray was with the outfit when they were a jazz-fusion band, he helped introduce its members to early punk rock and heavy metal.