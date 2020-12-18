Eminem Surprise Releases New Album Music To Be Murdered By – Side B and Apologizes to Rhianna on New Song “Zeus”

Home News Krista Marple December 18th, 2020 - 9:32 PM

Iconic Detroit rapper Eminem released a surprise album, Music To Be Murdered By – Side B, on December 18. The release is a partner album to his January album release Music To Be Murdered By and features collaborations with artists like Ty Dolla $ign, Dr. Dre, Skylar Grey, DJ Premier and more.

The companion album features a song titled “Zeus,” which states an apology to Rihanna after the rapper “sided” with Chris Brown in lyrics to a song from over a decade ago, according to CNN. “But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest/ And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna/ For that song that leaked, I’m sorry Ri/ Ti wasn’t meant to cause you grief/ Regardless, it was wrong of me,” read the apologetic lyrics.

Eminem recently collaborated with Kid Cudi to release a song titled “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady.” With the song, the duo created a lyric video to accompany it. The song was politically driven, which has been especially common among artists over the course of the last few years. In “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady,” Eminem focused his lyrics on police brutality and other relevant issues occurring in this day and age.

Music To Be Murdered By was created with the intent for listeners who aren’t squeamish and can handle the darkness that the album is made up of. Eminem took to his Instagram to post “If you are easily offended or unnerved at the screams of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you.”

Earlier this year, before the pandemic began, Eminem took the stage at the 2020 Oscars to perform a popular throwback. He performed the popular hit “Lose Yourself” while clips from his movie 8 Mile were shown behind him as he brought the nostalgia to the stage.

Music To Be Murdered By – Side B Track List:

1. Alfred – Intro

2. Black Magic (feat. Skylar Grey)

3. Alfred’s Theme

4. Tone Deaf

5. Book of Rhymes (feat. DJ Premier)

6. Favorite Bitch (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

7. Guns Blazing (feat Dr. Dre & Sly Pyper)

8. Gnat

9. Higher

10. These Demons (feat. MAJ)

11. Key – Skit

12. She Loves Me

13. Killer

14. Zeus (feat. White Gold)

15. Thus Far – Interlude

16. Discombobulated

17. Premonition – Intro

18. Unaccommodating (feat. Young M.A)

19. You Gon’ Learn (feat. Royce Da 5’9″ & White Gold)

20. Alfred – Interlude

21. Those Kinda Nights (feat. Ed Sheeran)

22. In Too Deep

23. Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)

24. Darkness

25. Leaving Heaven (feat. Skylar Grey)

26. Yah Yah (feat. Royce Da 5’9″, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Denaun)

27. Stepdad – Intro

28. Stepdad

29. Marsh

30. Never Love Again

31. Little Engine

32. Lock It Up (feat. Anderson .Paak)

33. Farewell

34. No Regrets (feat. Don Toliver)

35. I Will (feat. KXNG Crooked, Royce Da 5’9″, Joell Ortiz)

36. Alfred – Outro