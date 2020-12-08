 mxdwn Photo Essay: The Best of Indie Rock - mxdwn Music

mxdwn Photo Essay: The Best of Indie Rock

December 8th, 2020 - 9:00 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Here at mxdwn, we pride ourselves on covering any and all genres of music, we’re not picky. We just love good music, no matter who makes it. For another look back through the archives, while we’re all still on lockdown with no live music to check out, we decided to point the magnifying glass in the direction of indie music, and reflect on some of the best indie acts we’ve covered over the last few years.

The War On Drugs (Bonnaroo, 2015)

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Best Coast (The Novo LA, 2020)

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Thee Oh Sees (Desert Daze, 2016)

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

St. Vincent (SXSW, 2014)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Sleigh Bells (Terminal 5, 2013)

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Yeah Yeah Yeahs (Coachella, 2013)

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Grouplove (The Troubadour, 2013);

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Portugal. The Man (KCRW, 2012)

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

Tune-Yards (Santa Monica Pier, 2015)

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Torres (2015)

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

The Stone Roses (Coachella, 2013)

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Beach House (Coachella, 2013)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club (The Wiltern, 2013)

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Cage The Elephant (2019)

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Dinosaur Jr (2013)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Bully (2018)

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

CHVRCHES (SXSW, 2016)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Phoenix (Air & Style LA, 2018)

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

The National (ALTer Ego, 2018)

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Throwing Muses (Pasadena Daydream, 2018)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The Strokes (Pearl Jam Twenty Festival, 2011)

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Cloud Nothings (Air & Style LA, 2018)

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Yeasayer (2010)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Ride (2019)

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Warpaint (Coachella, 2014)

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Black Lips (2019)

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

The Naked and Famous (Coachella, 2014)

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Modest Mouse (Coachella, 2013)

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Manchester Orchestra (The Troubadour, 2010)

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Parquet Courts (2018)

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

The Postal Service (Barclays Center, 2013)

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Sharon Van Etten (2019)

Photo: Kalyn Oyer

Speedy Ortiz (SXSW, 2015)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Tame Impala (2019)

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart (FYF Fest, 2012)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Angel Olsen (Coachella, 2015)

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Twin Shadow (FYF Fest, 2012)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Local Natives (Way Over Yonder, 2014)

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

