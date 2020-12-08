mxdwn Photo Essay: The Best of Indie Rock

Home News marv watson December 8th, 2020 - 9:00 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Here at mxdwn, we pride ourselves on covering any and all genres of music, we’re not picky. We just love good music, no matter who makes it. For another look back through the archives, while we’re all still on lockdown with no live music to check out, we decided to point the magnifying glass in the direction of indie music, and reflect on some of the best indie acts we’ve covered over the last few years.

The War On Drugs (Bonnaroo, 2015)

Best Coast (The Novo LA, 2020)

Thee Oh Sees (Desert Daze, 2016)

St. Vincent (SXSW, 2014)

Sleigh Bells (Terminal 5, 2013)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs (Coachella, 2013)

Grouplove (The Troubadour, 2013);

Portugal. The Man (KCRW, 2012)

Tune-Yards (Santa Monica Pier, 2015)

Torres (2015)

The Stone Roses (Coachella, 2013)

Beach House (Coachella, 2013)

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club (The Wiltern, 2013)

Cage The Elephant (2019)

Dinosaur Jr (2013)

Bully (2018)

CHVRCHES (SXSW, 2016)

Phoenix (Air & Style LA, 2018)

The National (ALTer Ego, 2018)

Throwing Muses (Pasadena Daydream, 2018)

The Strokes (Pearl Jam Twenty Festival, 2011)

Cloud Nothings (Air & Style LA, 2018)

Yeasayer (2010)

Ride (2019)

Warpaint (Coachella, 2014)

Black Lips (2019)

The Naked and Famous (Coachella, 2014)

Modest Mouse (Coachella, 2013)

Manchester Orchestra (The Troubadour, 2010)

Parquet Courts (2018)

The Postal Service (Barclays Center, 2013)

Sharon Van Etten (2019)

Speedy Ortiz (SXSW, 2015)

Tame Impala (2019)

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart (FYF Fest, 2012)

Angel Olsen (Coachella, 2015)

Twin Shadow (FYF Fest, 2012)

Local Natives (Way Over Yonder, 2014)