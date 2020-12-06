RIP: Paul “Ganxsta Ridd” Devoux of Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E. Dead from COVID-19

Home News Krista Marple December 6th, 2020 - 7:08 PM

American-Samoan rapper Paul “Ganxsta Ridd” Devoux of Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E. has passed away at the age of 52 after contracting COVID-19. Boo-Yah T.R.I.B.E. was formed by Ridd, formally known as Paul Devoux, in Carson, CA in 1988. The group consisted of Devoux’s brothers Donald, Vincent, Ted, Danny, Roscoe and David. Back in 2018, Devoux’s brother and group mate Ted, had passed away at the age of 55 with no details on his death ever released.

Devoux worked with other big name artists like Eminem and Faith No More during the course of his career. He was loved by many, especially friend Ice-T, who took to social media to show his love and send condolences to the family. “My very close homie, ‘Gangsta Rid’ of Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E passed away yesterday from Covid…So sad. My love and condolences go out to the family.”

Ice-T also paid tribute to Ted Devoux on his twitter page. “Unfortunately, today my Twitter page is a Tribute to two brothers that are gone far too soon. ‘Godfather’ of Boo-Yaa Tribe..Who recently died..And his younger brother Gangsta Rid, who passed away yesterday from Covid.

Mike Patton from Faith No More also took to social media to address the loss of Devoux. “COVID took a sweetheart of a guy. RIP Ridd from the Boo Ya Tribe,” said Patton on his Facebook page. In 2018, Bill Gould, bassist of Faith No More, met Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E. and knew he would want to collaborate with them for a rock-rap collaboration. Gould stated, “The thing about Samoa is that they do this a cappella music, they grow up with it, it’s beautiful. It’s like a five-point harmony, incredible stuff. I just asked, ‘Can you get ahold of Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E.? Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E. are these Samoan guys, I bet they can sing like motherfuckers.”

Patton found himself inspired by the Samoan Nation Anthem and was hoping to scratch the original rock-rap collaboration plan they had. Faith No More worked up something different and performed it for them. In the end, the members of Faith No More and Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E. chose to do an impromptu session that worked for both groups. After that, both groups hit it off and remains close after their initial recording.