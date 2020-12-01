Tuxedo Stay Funky on New Song “Doin’ My Best”

Home News Krista Marple December 1st, 2020 - 7:02 PM

Funk duo Mayer Hawthorne and Jake One, also known as Tuxedo, have released a new song titled “Doin’ My Best.” Jake One, formally known as Jacob Brian Dutton, stated in a press released that the new song was originally meant for their 2011 debut album. The duo created five versions of “Doin’ My Best” but in the end went with the second rendition.

The new single will be a part of The Best of Tuxedo, an in-store exclusive CD commissioned by Tower Records Japan. The exclusive offering is the first compilation record released under Tower Records’ album new compilation series. It will be available for purchase at any Tower Records Japan location, according to the press release.

“Doin’ My Best” is a funky, danceable track that reminisces on nights at the club. Hawthorne and Dutton are widely known for creating songs that radiate that ’70s funkadelic vibe so the ambience of the new release didn’t come as a surprise. Their most recent album, Tuxedo III, provided endless funk, snyths and soul with a dash of pop throughout the entire album creating a large sound palette. The recent album dropped on July 19 of 2019.

Hawthorne, who mainly leads the duo as the vocalist and Dutton, who is credited as handling the majority of the production they do, are known for perfectly blending not usually mixed genres together such as funk and pop to create the sound they successfully achieve.

Tuxedo released a new seven-inch vinyl as a part of Record Store Day Black Friday this year. The record held two unreleased tracks which featured Ceelo Green on “Get The Money” and Tony! Toni! Toné! on “Own Thang.” Only 2000 copies were made available for the nationwide event.