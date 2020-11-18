Bicep Releases Exhilarating New Song “Saku” Featuring Vocals from Clara La San

Home News Adam Benavides November 18th, 2020 - 8:55 PM

Electro-pop and DJ duo Bicep have released the new track “Saku” featuring a vocal performance from Clara La San. The new song will feature on the group’s upcoming full-length studio effort Isles, which is set for a January 22, 2021 release on the Counter Records label.

The track sees La San offer soft, melodic vocals over Bicep’s slower, electro-pop beats before crashing into thumping synth rhythms for a remarkable triumphant close. The new song follows the upcoming album’s previous single “Apricots,” which came with a corresponding video directed by acclaimed BAFTA-winning director Mark Jenkin.

“We aim to pull influences from a broad range of inspiration when we write music. Our tracks often go through many iterations and directions before we settle on the final ingredients,” explains Bicep. “‘Saku’ feels like a good example of a hybrid for us. We drew from IDM and Footwork via 90s R’n’B, and it was amazing to work with Clara who totally gets that vibe. One of the early demos was 155 BPM and another actually used the vocal from ‘Apricots’ (before it became ‘Apricots’) pitched up. We also had a hang drum melody version but in the end we decided to keep Clara’s voice uncluttered”

Along with the arrival of “Saku,” the Northern Ireland natives have also announced another global live stream performance scheduled for February 26 of next year. The show will be filmed in London and feature visual artwork from the band’s frequent live collaborator Black Box Echo.

According to a press release, the show will “be another opportunity for fans to experience a mixture of reimagined versions of tracks from their back catalogue as well as new tunes from upcoming album Isles.” The show will follow Bicep’s concert that live streamed earlier this year, which was broadcast across five timezones and watched by people in more than 70 countries around the world.