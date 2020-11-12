Ticketmaster States That Articles About Vaccine Confirmation Is False

Home News Roy Lott November 12th, 2020 - 4:38 PM

Despite many reports that Ticketmaster will be bringing live shows back soon, it has been confirmed that the reports are false. According to WJBX, the ticketing company issued an official statement via Billboard magazine about the recent rumor. “It was widely misreported yesterday that Ticketmaster will be requiring vaccine status/test results for future events. This is not true. Ticketmaster does not have the power to set policies around safety/entry requirements, which would include vaccines and/or testing protocols. That is up to the discretion of the event organizer.”

The statement continued to say “We are indeed exploring these options, but it is still only a potential concept. And Ticketmaster will not be able to require such parameters — it would always be up to the event organizer.”

Earlier reports had claimed that Ticketmaster was set to track a concert-goer’s vaccine or testing status via their digital ticket app and collaborating with third-party health information companies and various testing and vaccine providers. If fans did not have the COVID-19 vaccine, they would need to test negative for the virus within a 24 to 72 hour window.

2020 has been quite the year for Ticketmaster. Earlier in the year, the company faced allegations regarding their refund policy as many people noticed the change of words in the fine print. The previous policy stated “refunds are available if your event is postponed, rescheduled or canceled,” but did not include the words postponed or rescheduled. The company explained that the massive amount of cancellations, along with the uncertainty of when these events will return, have impacted their abilities to refund postponed and rescheduled events.

They have since given refunds or the option to hold on to their tickets once concerts become a thing.