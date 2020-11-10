Brian Eno Releases First-Ever Music Video in 50-Year Career with “Rise and Decline”

Home News Aaron Grech November 10th, 2020 - 7:31 PM

Music legend Brian Eno has released his first music video in his 50-year long career “Rise and Decline,” which is set to be featured on the upcoming compilation album Film Music 1976-2020. This video was directed by Henrique Goldman, who also directed O Nome da Morte (A Man Called Death), a Brazilian serial killer biopic from 2017, which originally featured this track.

“Rise and Decline” juxtaposes religious imagery with sacrilegious murder, intercut with images of a burning forest that ends in decayed ruins by the end of the video. The first shot opens with a band being buried alive as he looks through a translucent glass cross in his coffin, setting the unnerving tone for the rest of the video. Scenes of more murder are shown throughout the clip, before it closes out with a haunting saying in Portuguese that states: “Wash your mouth out before you speak the name of God.

This unnerving video matches perfectly with the paranoia Eno creates through his music. The ambient sounds, disturbing shrills and moments of silence build up create a perfect atmosphere of confusion, as it fades into darkness by the end.

“An unforeseen, greedy and merciless force disrupts the divine stream of life. The same force drives the hitman, who stealthily steps out of the shadows to kill for money,” Goldman explained in a statement. “As rain and fire, fiction and science, birth and death, nature and civilisation, art, love and greed continually juxtapose each other, we become aware of the delicate natural balance that is being severely disrupted by our civilisation.”

Film Music 1976-2020 is set to feature Eno’s music from classic films such as Dune, Heat, Trainspotting and The Lovely Bones. Eno reissued his collaborative records with John Cale and Jah Wobble earlier this year.