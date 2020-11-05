“Stealing The Election” Gets Holly Herndon-Assisted Auto-Tune Remix and ’80s Hardcore Remix While Trump’s Spiritual Advisor Gets Funky EDM and Eminem Remixes

Home News Aaron Grech November 5th, 2020 - 2:55 PM

The delay of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election results in several key states such as Nevada, North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania have led to a flurry of notable moments that instantly became internet memes. The first was a meltdown from a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, who was seen wearing a “BBQ BEER FREEDOM,” shirt as he screamed “The Biden crime family is stealing the election! The media is covering it up!” while the next clip was from Trump’s spiritual advisor and televangelist Paula White, who called on angels and spoke in tongues in an attempt to secure the president’s reelection.

The “BBQ BEER FREEDOM” man was remixed by experimental music artist and programmer Holly Herndon twice. During the first remix she gives the clip a simple auto-tune adjustment, while the second one adds more industrial inspired electronic sounds.

Another remix of that clip also appeared, showing the man backed by a hardcore instrumental during his rant, complete with hard hitting drums and heavy riffs.

White’s prayer moment had a couple of notable moments, as it was remixed by an EDM artist named Eclectic Method, who added bouncy synths, a dance-infused beat and edited vocal clips for a weirdly hypnotic vibe.

Another user took the instrumental from Eminem’s 2002 hit “Without Me” from The Eminem Show, and added the viral cat jam meme, showing a white cat bobbing his head. The vocal clips from this song fit in well with the hip hop instrumental, as the viral cat adds an extra dimension of hilarity.