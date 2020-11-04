John Lydon Doubles Down on Supporting Donald Trump

Home News Aaron Grech November 4th, 2020 - 11:38 PM

Punk artist John Lydon (aka Johnny Rotten), who is best known for being the former frontman of the influential punk outfit Sex Pistols and the current lead singer for the post-punk group Public Image Ltd., has doubled down on his support for U.S. President Donald Trump. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain he defended Trump’s “rudeness” and “obnoxiousness,” stating that they are not issues.

“I’m working-class English, it makes complete sense to me to vote for a person who actually talks about my kind of people. Trump’s not a politician. He’s never claimed to be. How unusually, exceptionally wonderful is that for people like me?” Lydon explained.

The artist has been an outspoken Trump supporter for years, stating in 2017 that Americans should support the president or they “will destroy the country.” Lydon’s defense of Trump has extended beyond support for his uncouth demeanor, and his claim that Trump is “his kind of people,” as he recently spoke in defense of police officers and claimed “All Lives Matter” during an interview with the Guardian last month. This comment comes in light of the Black Lives Matter protests across the country, which have occurred in light of the multiple high profile incidents of police brutality, particularly against Black Americans.

When asked about the officer involved death of George Floyd earlier this year, Lydon replied: “There’s not anyone I know anywhere that wouldn’t say that wasn’t ghastly. Absolutely! It doesn’t mean all police are nasty or all white folk are racist. Because all lives matter.”

Trump has since doubled down on his support of police officers during the past couple of months, calling himself the “law and order” president, while calling Black Lives Matter a “symbol of hate.” Virtually all of the artists in the punk scene have expressed support for Black Lives Matter, with Epitaph Records Founder Brett Gurewitz pushing for an anti-racist push for the label.

Photo Credit: David Uzzardi