Lakeshore Drive-In Announces Spring 2021 Lineup Featuring Fitz & The Tantrums, Mt. Joy and Open Eagle Mike

The Lakeshore Drive-In series will kick off next spring bringing a live music event in the safety from attendees cars, as they gaze upon the Chicago skyline from the Adler Planetarium. These events are set to feature the pop outfit Fitz and The Tantrums, rock outfit Mt. Joy and rapper Open Mike Eagle. While tickets are not currently available, they will be sold here in the future.

Other performers who are featured on the lineup include Beach Bunny, Hannibal Buress, Hippie Sabotage, Houndmouth, Lee Foss, Level Up, Lil Yachty, Mick Jenkins, Whitney and Vic Mensa. Tickets will be sold per vehicle, which can host up to 6 people.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to play our part in revitalizing live events in the great city of Chicago,” says the AudisBliss Co. team. “We want to send a special thanks to the incredible partners who helped us along the way, from the Soldier Field staff, Chicago Park District, Live Entertainment Chicago (LEC), Technotrix, to the COVID safety staff built of local industry workers. It wouldn’t be possible without you all, and we are extremely grateful.”

These events will follow strict COVID-19 protocols, with face coverings required when attendees are outside their vehicle and the dispersal of hygiene regulations for the event. The parking spaces for these shows will be 12×8 feet, and the event will allow attendees to sit on the roofs/hoods of their cars or dance within the spots, as long as face masks are worn. Those “who fail to follow safe distancing at the request of staff will be safely removed from the event” and will not receive refunds. Restrooms will also be strictly cleaned and sanitized.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford