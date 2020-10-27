mxdwn PREMIERE: Kidi Band Showcases Quirky Surrealist Pop Sound on New Song “Mary (Merry)”

Home News Matt Matasci October 27th, 2020 - 7:00 AM

Los Angeles folk-influenced group Kidi Band satiate that need for hooky, relatable indie pop that pushes the genre with fresh experimentation. Yes they cite early Animal Collective and Tune-Yards as a reference point and it’s not far off but they come up with a sound that’s all their own. Today we’re exclusively announcing the new album from Kidi Band, So Good, which will be out in the spring of 2021. In addition to announcing the new band, we’re excited to premier their latest track, “Mary (Merry).”

“‘Mary (Merry)’ ebbs and flows with angst and flirtation,” said the band. “At once formless and cyclical, it tells a story of self-inquiry and assured impermanence.”

The quartet, which includes members Steven Kai van Betten, Linnea Sablosky, Cari Stevens and Cooper Wolken, take the experimentation of their influences and dial it up a notch. With three percussionists, Kidi Band takes influence from West African percussive music. The heavy percussion creates a sturdy framework for the group to layer rich and rhythmically complex four-part harmonies.

So Good finds the band growing tremendously from their debut, Gimme Gimme. That album was rough around the edges, a visceral, vunerable product. Their sophomore album, which features songs from each member, finds the band exploring a wide range of emotions, from nostalgia to existentialism.