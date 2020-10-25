The Devil Wears Prada To Host Two Live Stream Performances November 2020, Will Perform With Roots Above And Branches Below, Zombie And Space In Full

Christian metalcore band, The Devil Wears Prada will be live streaming 2 of their performances in November 2020. The band, consisting of singer Mike Hranica, guitarists Jeremy DePoyster and Kyle Sipress, bassist Mason Nagy, keyboardist Jonathan Gering and drummer Giuseppe Capolupo will be performing several of their albums in full during the performance.

Both performances will be aired from B-24 Studios. The first will take place on November 13th and consist of the bands album “With Roots Above And Branches Below” which was originally released in 2009. The second will take place a week later on November 20th and will consist of the bands extended plays “Zombie” and “Space” originally released in 2010 and 2015, respectively. A few select songs from the bands most recent release, the album “The Act”, will also be featured.

“Zombie”was played in its entirety in 2015 as part of the extended play’s 5th anniversary and this year had its 10th anniversary on the 23rd of August while “Space” had it’s 5th anniversary this year on the 20th of August. The live streaming decision is likely a result as an inability to perform in a large venue because of the Coronavirus.

The Devil Wears Prada is a Christian metalcore band formed in 2005 in Dayton, Ohio. The group was first signed in 2006 by Rise Records and released their first album entitled “Dear Love: A Beautiful Discord”. This was followed by a successful album entitled “Plagues” in August 2007 and then their album “With Roots Above And Branches Below” was released in 2009 and fell one spot short of entering the top 10 on the Billboard charts. In 2011 the bands first top 10 album “Dead Throne” was released and to date is the bands only top 10 album on the Billboard charts. “8:18” was released in 2013, followed by “Space”, “Transit Blues” and their most recent release entitled “The Act”.

For more info or other stories on The Devil Wears Prada, click here