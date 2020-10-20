mxdwn PREMIERE: Call Me Spinster Announces New Self-Titled Debut and Shares Adorable Video for “Here You Are”

Home News Matt Matasci October 20th, 2020 - 12:00 PM

Call Me Spinster are a trio of sisters from Chattanooga, Tennessee that are extremely adept at translating classic rock & roll influences into fully-modern sounds. Today they’re announcing their debut EP, a self-titled offering of five songs that will be released in December of 2020 and you can pre-order here. Along with the announcement of the new EP, the band has shared a new video for their song “Here You Are.”

The upbeat song is paired with images of young families, older couples and generally just happy-looking, attractive people “dancing” along with their music. More than just moving their bodies to the groove, they choreograph their facial movements to line up with the beat, nostrils flaring and mouths going into “O” shapes along with the music. The song itself has a bit of an old-school doo-wop vibe along with bright guitar chords and an upbeat tempo, making it an excellent blend of retro rock that is a perfect pick-me-up during a global pandemic.

“‘Here You Are’ was our first original song, written shortly after Amelia gave birth to her first child,” the band said in a statement. “It describes the moment of meeting a person that you feel you should know after carrying and nurturing them for nine months, but instead you are met with a completely foreign little face, a ‘weary rambler’ from another dimension that just so happened to pick you for this cosmic go-around. The video celebrates this strange and fleeting beauty of being human. We wanted to capture moments between us that were raw, intimate, and unapologetically joyful, particularly in this moment of pain and disconnectedness.”

The three sisters, Amelia, Rachel and Rosalie have long played music, frequently together, though never in an official capacity as a band. The three women worked as teachers and would play cover songs, often of surprising genres like pop and ’90s R&B, giving them unique makeovers using more Americana-influenced arrangements with guitar, banjo, mandolin and a drum set they lovingly called “trash percussion.” They eventually caught the attention of Strolling Bones label head George Fontaine and they journeyed to Athens, GA to record their debut EP.

1. Here You Are

2. Stop Wait

3. Long Hard Day

4. Two Hearts

5. Morning