Weathers @ Scubas Tavern (2/28)

Greased hair, dark shades, and black leather jackets, Weathers’s well-kempt punk aesthetic definitely match their sound. Formed in 2015, the boy band started young, in being 19 to early twenties. Lead singer Cameron Boyer and Guitarist Cameron met at a battle of the bands event, and recruited drummer Cole Carson and bassist Brennon Bates along the way. Weathers oscillates between hushed lyrics of personal lamentations with bursts of passionate screams and energetic instrumentals, all while keeping things cool and smooth of course. Weathers chooses to use its musical influence to share their personal issues and how we all have our fair share of them to deal with together.

Weathers first gained attention with their single Happy Pills in 2015, topping alternative playlists and peaking at 21 on Billboard’s Alternative list. After the fame from Happy Pills, Weathers signed a record deal and produced another single, I Don’t Wanna Know proving that Weathers had a knack for generating a specific smooth edgy sound. In 2018 Weathers released their debut album Kids In The Night, discussing issues of mental health. Weathers has shown no signs of stopping with their singles Always Tired, Dirty Money, and Lonely Vampire in 2019 and C’est La Vie and Feel Good this year.

Weathers may be moody and cool, but it’s also the perfect music to get down and dance to. Be sure to see Weathers live next year!

Weathers

Sunday, February 28, 2021

Doors: 6:30 PM

Show: 7:00 PM

All ages

General Admission $15

Schubas Tavern

3159 N Southport Ave

Chicago, IL 60657

More information here

Purchase tickets here