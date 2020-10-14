Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Announce New Album New Fragility For January Release And Shares Two New Tracks

Home News Krista Marple October 14th, 2020 - 9:14 PM

Indie rock band Clap Your Hands Say Yeah have announced long awaited album New Fragility and released two new singles along side of it. The new album from the band is projected to be released on January 29 of 2021. “Hesitating Nation” and “Thousand Oaks” are the two new singles the band has released.

Alec Ounsworth, creator of Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, announced that he was taking a different route for this album that he isn’t particularly familiar with. “These songs are politically motivated, which is unusual for me,” said Ounsworth in a press release. He admitted that he had only addressed politics within his music one other time in the past. Ounsworth wrote about failed democracy in his track “Upon This Tidal Wave of Young Blood,” which helped the band launch their debut back in 2005.

Ounsworth explained that “‘Hesitating Nation’ is a song meant to convey my sense of disappointment and alienation with the rewarded mentality of getting ahead at all costs, inevitably to the detriment of those who didn’t sign up to be part of the experiment.” The first single is a fast-paced track that elaborates on the current situation with our country, which happens to be a common theme among artists this year.

“Thousand Oaks” is a song related to the 2018 Thousand Oaks, California shooting that left 13 people dead. “This song has to do with the impotence of the American government in the face of such tragedies,” proclaimed Ounsworth. “Nobody’s going to fix her now/ But it’s a world full of trouble/ An American massacre/ In southern California/ But we’re reasoning with the messengers/ Who sit and talk about the weather/ When it’s just another nightmare/ A slaughter of the children.”

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah’s last album, The Tourist, was released in early 2017 so the release of their upcoming album is overdue. The Tourist is the band’s fifth album and was their first release after a three-year hiatus.

New Fragility Tracklist: