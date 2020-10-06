mxdwn PREMIERE: Ben Lovett Shares “Detectives” from The Wolf of Snow Hollow Score

Home News Matt Matasci October 6th, 2020 - 10:00 AM

In just a few days, Lakeshore Records will release the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for the thriller film The Wolf of Snow Hollow, a film from director Jim Cummings. Today we’re excited to premiere “Detectives,” one of the songs from the soundtrack that was composed by Ben Lovett.

The soundtrack is influenced by the era when Bernard Herrmann laid the framework for gripping thriller and suspense soundtracks with Psycho, Vertigo, North by Northwest and so many other iconic films. In addition to the instrumental music from the film, the soundtrack also includes a Lovett and indie artist Valen doing a cover of “Little Red Riding Hood,” originally performed by Sam the Sham & The Pharoahs. Prior to the release of The Wolf of Snow Hollow — Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, a four-song EP called Little Red Riding Hood included different versions of Lovett and Valen’s adaptation.

“After seeing Thunder Road I leapt at the opportunity to collaborate with Jim and tried to match his energy every step of the way,” said Lovett. “Jim is a big music fan and had tremendous enthusiasm for the process. We talked about everything from Prokofiev to Bernard Herrmann and I could tell he wanted to go big. We had a tiny budget but a lot of ambition, and I wanted to see if we could pack big ideas into small packages. On a score like this the aim is to be referential without being derivative, to celebrate the influences instead of trying to hide them. I like folding a love letter into what I’m doing but try to keep from getting too caught up in that, ultimately I’m just chasing an instinct about a sound and feel that hopefully expands on the personality and character of the film.”

The Wolf of Snow Hollow stars director Jim Cummings alongside Riki Lindhome of Garfunkel and Oates and Knives Out, Jimmy Tatro and Chloe East. Also appearing in the film is the late Academy Award nominee Robert Forster (Twin Peaks) in his final feature role. The film follows Cummings as a small town sheriff with plenty of dysfunction in his personal and professional life suddenly finding himself tasked with solving a series of brutal murders that occur during the full moon.

The Wolf of Snow Hollow — Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Track List

01. “The Werewolf”

02. “Welcome to Snow Hollow”

03. “Little Red Riding Hood”

04. “First Full Moon”

05. “First Crime Scene”

06. “Snow Hollow Mystery”

07. “Second Full Moon”

08. “Second Crime Scene”

09. “Slopes”

10. “Relapse”

11. “Werewolf Stories”

12. “Third Crime Scene”

13. “Utah”

14. “Detectives”

15. “Second Relapse”

16. “Full Moon Fever”

17. “Snow Hollow Killer”

18. “Returning Evidence”

19. “For Protection”

20. “New Sheriff”