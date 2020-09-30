Touche Amore Shows Love for Furry Friends in New Video for “Reminders”

Home News Adam Benavides September 30th, 2020 - 5:32 PM

Famed American post-hardcore band Touche Amore has released a video for their new single “Reminders,” which will appear on their upcoming full-length studio LP Lament. The new album was made with famed nu metal producer Ross Robinson and will be released on Friday, October 9 via Epitaph Records.

“Reminders” sees the band go in a more melodic and pop-punk direction than their usual stylings as frontman Jeremy Bolm harmonizes with frequent collaborator Julien Baker for the chorus. The corresponding video for “Reminders” matches the song’s hopeful nature as nearly 40 notable artists and figures across the metal scene appear with their beloved pets including Jim Adkins, Alex Lichtenauer, Justice Tripp, Walter Schreifels, Brendan Yates and Andy Hull.

Discussing the track’s inspiration, Bolm says the song was really about bringing some positivity to people’s social media feeds. “The music video for ‘Reminders’ conceptually was driven by bringing some joy to everyone’s timelines. If we can provide even just three minutes of joy to someone right now that’s enough for us, and who doesn’t love seeing awesome people and their pets?” explains Bolm. “Putting this video together was such a pleasure because it involved talking to friends we love and getting wholesome footage in return. The people involved include artists we admire and contributors to the album. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Touche Amore guitarist Clayton Stevens also listed an array of genre-ranging artists that inspired the band’s latest album ranging from The Pretenders and Leonard Cohen to Emmylou Harris and Interpol.

Lament will mark Touche Amore’s sixth studio album after …To the Beat of a Dead Horse (2009), Parting the Sea Between Brightness and Me (2011), Is Survived By (2013), Stage Four (2016) and Dead Horse X (2019). The new album is currently available for fans to pre-order.

