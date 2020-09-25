Nekrogoblikon Shares Their Take on System of a Down’s “Chop Suey!”

Home News Maia Anderson September 25th, 2020 - 11:32 PM

Nekrogoblikon released a music video Sept. 25 for their cover of System of a Down’s “Chop Suey!” The video, directed by Brandon Dermer, comes 84 days after Nekrogoblikon released the cover of System of a Down’s classic song off its 2001 album, Toxicity.

Nekrogoblikon, a melodic death metal band formed in 2006 in Los Angeles, put an electronic twist on the song, replacing the original’s acoustic intro with a robotic voice speaking lyrics from the chorus before jumping into the song’s extremely fast guitar riffs and heavy percussion. The band added layers of electronic beats over the song’s original melody, though it maintains many elements of the original.

The video features vocalist Nicky Calonne and the band’s signature Goblin character, John Goblikon, in a kitchen attempting to cook chop suey in between scenes of the band performing on a dark stage with flashing lights swirling all around them, as well as scenes of Calonne getting the chop suey thrown at him until he’s covered in it.

“Today marks the 84-day anniversary of the release of our cover of System Of A Down‘s ‘Chop Suey!‘ so to celebrate here’s a very serious and politically charged video of Nicky and John making chop suey in a kitchen,” the band told Theprp.

Near the end of the video it appears the Goblin has added another ingredient — human arms — into the recipe, as he makes Calonne chop up the bloody flesh and put it in the skillet before the pair sit in an inflatable kiddie pool filled with the chop suey.

Nekrogoblikon has released four studio albums and an EP. In 2019, they took the stage at the Summer Slaughter Tour with various metal bands, and in 2018 they co-headlined a tour with CKY. In 2018, Calonne talked with mxdwn about the band’s songs and songwriting, albums, music videos and how its goblin character is central to their image.

Post Malone gave a shout out to the band in July when he discussed his favorite music genres on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

The Nova Rock festival recently announced that System of a Down would headline in 2021 along with Bring Me The Horizon, Muse and more. The band has made headlines in recent months for contrasting statements from drummer John Dolmayan and vocalist Serj Tankian about the president and other political issues.