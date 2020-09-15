Death Valley Girls Release Hypnotic New Song “Under The Spell of Joy”

Home News Aaron Grech September 15th, 2020 - 5:26 PM

Indie rock outfit Death Valley Girls have released the title track for their upcoming studio album Under the Spell of Joy, out on October 2 via Suicide Squeeze Records. Thios single has already sold 1,500 vinyl pressed but a new special edition magnetic lodestone vinyl is currently available for sale here.

“Under The Spell of Joy” is a cosmic mix of free jazz influences, gospel like choruses and anthemic drum and guitar lines that blend in perfectly together. The track’s more eccentric qualities comes to full force at the end as screechy jazz trumpets are greeted with punk like breakdowns and energy.

<a href="https://deathvalleygirls.bandcamp.com/album/under-the-spell-of-joy">Under the Spell of Joy by Death Valley Girls</a>

“Under the Spell of Joy is a space-gospel record. We believe we served as channels for what we think are guides. As we learn what the songs are about, we realize they are meant to be sang like chants, hymns, or spells. Most of the songs were recorded with 12 voices, including a kid’s choir! We are learning that words with intention and energy hold so much power, especially when said or sang with a group.”

This new album comes only a few months following the release of their June EP Breakthrough, which saw the group explore a punk inspired rock sound. Their previously released single “The Universe” stuck to a more psychedelic feel, while its visuals also explored the cosmos with the inclusion of UFOs. Their most recent studio album release Darkness Rains came out in 2018 and saw the group tackle otherworldly themes such as the occult and paranormal activities.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz