Beartooth Announce New Drive-In Live Performance for October 9

September 13th, 2020

Beartooth

Columbus, Ohio-based metal core band, Beartooth, recently announced a drive-in live performance to take place on October 9 at Menominee Nation Arena parking lot in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, according to Theprp. The collective is closely adhering to required safety precautions in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in order to safely perform in front of their fans. According to a press release, “‘all necessary and required safety precautions will be in place for band, crew, and patrons. The promoter for this special show has received support from Winnebago County, the City of Oshkosh, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).'”

Beartooth, since their inception back in 2012, has recorded a total of three full-length studio albums including their 2014 debut Disgusting, 2016’s sophomore album Aggressive and their latest musical offering 2018’s Disease, via Red Bull/UNFD Records. Beartooth’s current touring roster is comprised of frontman Caleb Shomo (lead vocals/guitars), Zach Huston (rhythm guitar/ backing vocals), Oshie Bichar (bass/backing vocals ) and Connor Denis (drums/backing vocals). Shomo voiced his enthusiasm to be able to perform in a live setting once again for fans, especially under these dire circumstances, according to the above source, saying:

“I can’t wait to play this show. I know it’s been a crazy time and live music has been nearly impossible, so to have a chance to play to people in a safe way is an amazing feeling. We’re gonna bring all the heat we physically can. The rock will never be stopped.”

Last August, Beartooth was part of the headlining acts at the free music festival iMatter along with such musical acts as Norma Jean, Close Quarters, as well as Wage War and Fit For A King. As previously reported, here on mxdwn, “The free festival is a celebration of both local and national rock artists, with the goal, according to their website, to ‘counter suicide, self-harm and self-doubt by promoting unearthed value, unveiled purpose and defiant hope to this generation.'”

To purchase tickets for Beartooth’s forthcoming drive-in live performance, visit Ticketmaster’s website here.